Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Severe storms will be possible on Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night in the panhandle w/lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. On Friday the clouds thicken and the humidity will be sky high. A line of strong to severe storms will move in from the west from lunch time into the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The highest risk of severe weather will be over GA/AL, but a broken line of severe storms will be possible here. The primary threats will be damaging wind and possibly tornadoes. Sunnier skies and a slight drop in the humidity is in the forecast for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a hot one for Cinco de Mayo in NWFL.
Thursday Forecast
Stormy weather is on the way later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's future radar.
Wednesday Forecast
The warm & humid weather continues with a few inland storms possible.
Tuesday Evening Forecast