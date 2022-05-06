Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night in the panhandle w/lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. On Friday the clouds thicken and the humidity will be sky high. A line of strong to severe storms will move in from the west from lunch time into the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The highest risk of severe weather will be over GA/AL, but a broken line of severe storms will be possible here. The primary threats will be damaging wind and possibly tornadoes. Sunnier skies and a slight drop in the humidity is in the forecast for the weekend ahead.

