Bay County celebrates Tourism Appreciation Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - May is Tourism Appreciation Month and Bay County wants to celebrate.

The Tourism Development Council hopes more families will come enjoy our beautiful beaches.

“One of the great things about bay county and panama city beach is we have a very vibrant tourism community, tourism industry,” Dan Rowe, President and CEO of the Tourism Development Council, said.

Tourism is the number one industry in Bay County.

“We generate over three billion dollars of visitor spending every year.,” Rowe said. “That money goes directly into the pockets of small businesses located in bay county.”

To celebrate tourism in our area, Bay County is putting on events throughout the month.

Come see all the wonderful and beautiful things bay county has to offer.

