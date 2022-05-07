BCSO arrests local attorney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said they have arrested local attorney, Billy Joe “Hoot” Crawford, for interfering with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Investigators with BCSO, the Department of Children and Families, and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center said they were continuing an investigation of sexual abuse involving a child.

BCSO officials said Crawford brought the child to the advocacy center. Officials said that he was there representing her and made unreasonable demands contrary to the standard protocols of child sexual abuse investigations.

According to BCSO, Crawford and the child’s parents stopped cooperating with the investigation and tried to leave. Officials said in the best interest and safety of the child, the Florida Department of Children and Families took the child into state custody.

The DCF investigator said they put the child in her car and Crawford got in the car saying she was not going without him. Officials said he then took the child from the DCF investigator’s vehicle and put her in his vehicle.

The investigator said she stood behind his vehicle attempting to prevent him from leaving until she could get assistance. She reported while she was on the phone standing behind his vehicle, Crawford backed into her.

BCSO Deputies said Crawford left the scene.

The investigator was later treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators were able to conduct a traffic stop on Crawford in the 1000 block of Harrison Ave.

Investigators said Crawford locked his doors and refused to open them or let the child out. After approximately 1 hour, Crawford let the girl out and surrendered himself.

Crawford was detained at the Bay County Jail on charges of Interference with Child Custody, Willful, and Wanton Reckless Driving, and Leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury.

Crawford will have his first appearance before a local judge.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.