PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graduation is in full swing across the county.

Friday night, the 2022 graduating class of Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School was recognized.

16 graduates were recognized at the Bay High School STEM building.

Congratulations to all the graduating classes of 2021 and 2022.

