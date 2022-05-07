Advertisement

Ex-deputy accused of posing as wedding guest to steal gifts

Landon Earl Rankin, 54, was arrested Wednesday in the thefts at private venues in April and was...
Landon Earl Rankin, 54, was arrested Wednesday in the thefts at private venues in April and was being held without bond, according to Chandler police and court and jail records.(AP/Chandler Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - A retired sheriff’s deputy posed as a guest at two Phoenix-area weddings to steal boxes of cards containing thousands of dollars and is under investigation in a series of similar crimes, authorities said Friday.

Landon Earl Rankin, 54, was arrested Wednesday in the thefts at private venues in April and was being held without bond, according to Chandler police and court and jail records.

According to police, the two stolen boxes of wedding cards each contained between $3,000 and $6,000.

Rankin was a deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, joining the agency in 1994. He retired in 2015 but remained a reserve officer until 2017, office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said.

Rankin was jailed on suspicion of two counts of burglary. He also was booked on several drug possession and drug paraphernalia offenses because he had amphetamine and fentanyl on him when he was arrested, police said.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Surveillance video from one of the Chandler wedding venues showed Rankin grabbing the gift box, placing it in a bag, walking out the venue’s rear door, running to his vehicle and driving away, police said in a probable-cause statement.

When interviewed by police, Rankin said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows “because he was going through a divorce,” the statement said.

During their investigation of the two Chandler thefts, police learned of at least seven similar crimes in other Phoenix-area jurisdictions, said Sgt. Jason McClimans, a Chandler police spokesman.

Rankin is now under investigation in those cases, and Chandler police have heard from “four or five” additional newlywed couples regarding possible additional thefts, McClimans said.

Police urged victims of such crimes to contact appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill
On Friday, Gulf Coast State College held its 2021-2022 commencement to celebrate its graduates.
Gulf Coast State College holds 2021-2022 commencement
Friday night, the 2022 graduating class of Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School was...
Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School recognizes 2022 graduates
It's a big race expected to bring big bucks to the area, racers from across the world will be...
IRONMAN triathlon in PCB expected to bring big boost to local economy
The Ironman triathlon returns to Panama City, bringing an business boom to the area.
Ironman 70.3 brings economic activity to town