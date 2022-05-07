Gulf Coast State College holds 2021-2022 commencement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graduation season continues and students all across the area are being celebrated.

On Friday, Gulf Coast State College held its 2021-2022 commencement to celebrate its graduates.

More than 960 graduates were recognized and over 400 graduates walked at the graduation ceremonies.

The first ceremony was held at 10 A.M. and the last was held at 2 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.