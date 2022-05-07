Advertisement

The Lynn Haven Rotary Club puts on Derby Day

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday and the Lynn Haven Rotary Club wants to celebrate with you.

Join the Club at Robert’s Hall in Lynn Haven, FL on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Multiple TVs will play the races for you to watch, but they also have much more.

“There will be multiple races,” Liz Maclean, Lynn Haven Rotary Club, said. “We’ll have bingo, a silent auction, wonderful food, drinks, we have it all.”

Derby Day will also feature live music for everyone to enjoy.

“Live music by john cannon himself, Andre Boyd, Lynn Haven Rotary Club, said. “You may know him because he’s the principal of Lynn Haven Elementary School. john is a talented musician, come hear him sing.”

Tickets will be $35 and they can be purchased on the Rotary Club’s website or at the door.

Come enjoy all of the races and activities at Robert’s Hall.

