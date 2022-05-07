Advertisement

Missing Okaloosa County teen found, safe and uninjured

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aiden Howey of Shoffner Boulevard.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aiden Howey of Shoffner Boulevard.(Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 4:59 P.M. 5/7/22: According to OCSO deputies, missing autistic 14-year-old Aiden Howey of Crestview has now been located not far from his home and is safe and uninjured.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aiden Howey of Shoffner Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said that Aiden is autistic and has been missing since 6:30 p.m Friday evening.

OCSO said a search with K9′s found a partial track overnight but lost it around 3 a.m., OCSO used drones overnight and again Saturday to search for the 14-year-old.

Family members said Aiden will likely run if someone who spots him yells out his name, so they ask that you call the OCSO immediately if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts.

In past incidents, deputies said Aiden has roamed nearby woods and outlying buildings such as sheds, so residents are asked to please keep an eye out.

OCSO said Aiden left his home wearing a gray tee shirt with a Batman logo, gray and black jogging pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

WCSO looking for burglary suspects.
WCSO looking for burglary suspects
BCSO arrests local attorney
BCSO arrests local attorney
On Friday, Gulf Coast State College held its 2021-2022 commencement to celebrate its graduates.
Gulf Coast State College holds 2021-2022 commencement
Friday night, the 2022 graduating class of Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School was...
Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School recognizes 2022 graduates