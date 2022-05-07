Missing Okaloosa County teen found, safe and uninjured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 4:59 P.M. 5/7/22: According to OCSO deputies, missing autistic 14-year-old Aiden Howey of Crestview has now been located not far from his home and is safe and uninjured.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aiden Howey of Shoffner Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said that Aiden is autistic and has been missing since 6:30 p.m Friday evening.

OCSO said a search with K9′s found a partial track overnight but lost it around 3 a.m., OCSO used drones overnight and again Saturday to search for the 14-year-old.

Family members said Aiden will likely run if someone who spots him yells out his name, so they ask that you call the OCSO immediately if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts.

In past incidents, deputies said Aiden has roamed nearby woods and outlying buildings such as sheds, so residents are asked to please keep an eye out.

OCSO said Aiden left his home wearing a gray tee shirt with a Batman logo, gray and black jogging pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.