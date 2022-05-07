Advertisement

WCSO looking for burglary suspects

WCSO looking for burglary suspects.
WCSO looking for burglary suspects.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to a Facebook Post made by the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects from recent burglaries.

The incident occurred in Santa Rosa Beach and Miramar Beach. The post said on the morning of April 17th the suspect in yellow was caught breaking into a restaurant on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa.

The post said the person wearing a black jacket was caught on camera entering two businesses in Miramar Beach after breaking the windows with a rock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement or use the website www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.

