Weekend Forecast

Less humid air is on the way this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front swept through the panhandle on Friday bringing some severe weather to our area, but now less humid air and clear skies are taking over. For tonight skies will clear and lows will fall into the low to mid 60s inland w/mid to upper 60s at the coast. On Saturday it will be sunny and breezy w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be W/SW at 5-15 mph. It will be cooler Sunday morning w/lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Sunny skies continue for Mother’s Day w/highs in the mid 80s.

Get the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

