Local Kentucky Derby party helps veteran nonprofit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Kentucky Derby spirit was felt in Panama City on Saturday.

VFW Post 2185 hosted its 4th Annual Kentucky Derby party.

Attendees enjoyed blackjack tables, roulette, special prizes, and a silent auction.

The proceeds went to feeding and caring for horses in the Hope Project.

”The Hope Project represents a lot,” Wainwright Reserves President Brenda Simmons said. “What they do for our veterans and first-responders is amazing. To be able to get help in equine therapy and not sit at a desk. To be able to be out in the field when you’re out with the horses is something different.”

The Hope Project Director and Chaplain David Trogdon said he’s grateful for the support.

“It’s a joy,” Trogdon said. “It’s a lot of fun, but it’s also so much gratitude. We’re so thankful for what they do for us. Without the VFWs, and the legions, and the vets, and the other veterans’ organizations, there’s no way we could do what we do.”

The Hope Project provides equine therapy, PTSD support, chaplain services, and other resources for veterans, first responders, and those who need it.

