Advertisement

Local Kentucky Derby party helps veteran nonprofit

The Hope Project received support for its horses at a Kentucky Derby party hosted by the VFW...
The Hope Project received support for its horses at a Kentucky Derby party hosted by the VFW Post 2185 on May 7.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Kentucky Derby spirit was felt in Panama City on Saturday.

VFW Post 2185 hosted its 4th Annual Kentucky Derby party.

Attendees enjoyed blackjack tables, roulette, special prizes, and a silent auction.

The proceeds went to feeding and caring for horses in the Hope Project.

”The Hope Project represents a lot,” Wainwright Reserves President Brenda Simmons said. “What they do for our veterans and first-responders is amazing. To be able to get help in equine therapy and not sit at a desk. To be able to be out in the field when you’re out with the horses is something different.”

The Hope Project Director and Chaplain David Trogdon said he’s grateful for the support.

“It’s a joy,” Trogdon said. “It’s a lot of fun, but it’s also so much gratitude. We’re so thankful for what they do for us. Without the VFWs, and the legions, and the vets, and the other veterans’ organizations, there’s no way we could do what we do.”

The Hope Project provides equine therapy, PTSD support, chaplain services, and other resources for veterans, first responders, and those who need it.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

The Market at St. Andrews changed its location to Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City.
St. Andrews farmers market kicks things off at new location
WCSO looking for burglary suspects
Bay County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said they have arrested local attorney, Billy Joe “Hoot”...
BCSO arrests local attorney
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aiden Howey of Shoffner Boulevard.
Missing Okaloosa County teen found, safe and uninjured