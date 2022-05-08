Advertisement

One person seriously injured in Jackson County crash

crash
crash(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the accident happened on County Road 69A (Shady Grove Road) at Chips Drive in Jackson County.

They say at approximately, 2:20 A.M., a 68-year-old man from Grand Ridge was traveling in a pickup truck southbound on County Road 69A.

During this time, the driver was traveling on the west shoulder. Officials say the driver attempted to steer back to the left before traveling across the roadway and onto the east shoulder.

While trying to correct, the driver steered back to the right and overcorrected causing the pickup truck to veer back to the left.

The truck began to rotate counterclockwise, traveling back onto the west shoulder. The truck overturned before coming to a stop on its roof on the west shoulder of the road.

The driver was listed as having serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Sneads Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department, and the Air Heart helicopter.

