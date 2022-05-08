Paris Janos wins Legacy Award for his career at WJHG

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -WJHG’s former anchor and reporter, Paris Janos was honored with a Legacy Award Saturday evening in Orlando.

While Paris retired last summer his 42 years of hard work were recognized by colleagues during an awards ceremony.

Paris was honored with the 2021 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Legacy Award.

He was one of three journalists in the state honored with the prestigious award.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.