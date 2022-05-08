Sharky’s hosts Pro Watercross National Tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sharky’s is hosting the National Pro Watercross Jet Ski Tour this weekend, marking the second stop of the tour as a whole. Teams competing to build up points for a chance at nationals in Lake Charles, LA.

Normally the guys would be pushing 100 mph on the surf, but Saturday, the waves were a little too rough, so they had to slow things down.

Over 100 riders came out to compete from all over the world, including riders like Gui Greenland, a rider for Farthing, who made the trek all the way from Australia.

“I live in a beach town, so it’s very much like this, but it’s coming into our winter, so it’s good to keep the summer going for me, and come here when you guys are about to start the summer,” said Greenland. “When the weather is good and the sun is out and the surf is good, it makes racing fun.”

The pros took to the water on Saturday, and the semi-pros take to the water on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.