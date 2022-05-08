St. Andrews farmers market kicks things off at new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The market at St. Andrews celebrated more than its 18 birthday Saturday morning.

It held its first farmer’s market at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City. It used to be in the parking lot of the C.S.S. Yacht Basin along Beck Avenue.

Management said the new location will allow for less wind and more space, parking, and greenery for people and pets alike.

“On Saturdays, it gives families a pretty cost-friendly thing to do for a few hours,” said Kelsey Douds, the Market Manager for the Market at St. Andrews. “It’s a safe place to hang out.”

Vendors, musicians, and the public came together to enjoy everything it had to offer.

“It’s a much better venue,” local Tracy VanDerSchaaf said. “It’s a circular pathway for the vendors. You get the breeze off the bay. The grassy area for the children and pets, and a wonderful pavilion for musicians to play. It’s 100% better.”

Vendors who never went to the St. Andrews farmers market in prior years were happy to showcase their products at the park.

“We’re glad to be able to bring humanely-raised, really healthy food to the community,” farmer Hope Woods said.

Kittens, home-baked goods, jewelry, and more were there.

You can contact Kelsey Douds at market@historicstandrews.com if you’re interested in becoming a vendor.

