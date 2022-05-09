Former Holmes Co. Corrections Officer facing multiple child molestation charges

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Retired Holmes County Corrections Officer Jack Phillip Cates is being charged with multiple crimes, which, officials say, span over several years.

“Just because you’re a law enforcement officer doesn’t make you above the law,” Sheriff John Tate said. “I mean, you know, you break the law, and it’s found out you’ve done something wrong, you’ve got to answer and face the consequences.”

Cates is facing three counts of Child Lewd and Lascivious Molestation and one count of Sexual Battery.

We’re told Cates was initially arrested on April 27, after word got to the Sheriff’s Office about several possible victims.

Sheriff Tate said Cates was released on bond, but turned himself back in to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office a few days later when another possible victim came forward.

This brought the possible victim count to four, but Cates bonded out again. Sheriff Tate believes there may be other victims, and asks that they come forward, not just in connection with this case, but any similar crime.

“If you’re a victim of some kind of sexual battery, make a report, come forward, because like I said, no one deserves that, especially a child,” Tate said.

If convicted, Cates faces up to life in prison, and Sheriff Tate said his trial is set to begin on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.