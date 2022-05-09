Advertisement

Local fire stations awarded cancer prevention grants

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday morning, Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis presented fire chiefs in the area with $15,219 in cancer decontamination equipment funding.

“Fires happen every day,” CFO Patronis, said. “We are not going to be able to stop them from happening. But we can do everything that we can to make sure that our brave first responders have the necessary gear, and equipment to be able to do their jobs safely and live long healthy lives.”

The grant money will be used to purchase equipment like extractors where firefighters can wash their gear after coming back from a fire.

“It helps our firefighters live a more healthy lifestyle, and cuts down on the possibility of contracting cancer. So it’s a huge benefit for us and for our men and women that work for us, and relief on our budget,” Panama City Beach Fire Chief, Ray Morgan, said.

“We are very concerned about the safety of our employees, and the lifetime of their career. We want to protect them as much as we can,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Fire Chief, Jerry Swearingen, said.

“There is a lot of need out there and so we are going to keep lobbying to try to get additional help out here to try to help our first responders” South Walton Fire District Fire Chief, Ryan Crawford, said”

The three stations awarded grant funds included:

• Panama City Beach Fire Rescue - $5,951.40

• Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Fire Rescue - $5,613

• Lynn Haven Fire & Emergency Services - $3,655.31

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Monday morning, Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis presented fire...
Local fire stations awarded cancer prevention grants
It can be difficult to understand when someone who is supposed to protect and serve is accused...
Former Holmes County Corrections Officer facing multiple child molestation charges
Travel numbers across Florida are flying sky high. It’s easy to see if you’ve flown in or out...
FAA looks to smooth out air traffic issues
Newschannel 7's Dani Travis talks to neighbors of one of the people who died mysteriously in...
Dani Travis LIVE with information about one of the people who mysteriously died in the Bahamas