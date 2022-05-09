Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies. We’ll see a few clouds around sunrise, but nothing to block out an otherwise mainly sunny start.

You’ll have a very comfortable and slightly cool start to the day as well. Early morning commuters will be treated to some natural air conditioning with temperatures starting out in the low 60s. Roll down the windows on the morning commute and soak it up!

We’ll warm quickly, but remain less humid today. Highs manage the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We’ll keep these wonderful conditions around for the early week forecast.

A low pressure system will wander the Western Atlantic through this period helping to draw in a northeasterly flow down the Eastern U.S. That will help keep our skies clear and our less humid air in place. Eventually this low wanders close to the East Coast of Florida by the end of the week and will try to stir up a couple stray showers for Friday and Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a comfortably warm high in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us staying less humid with cool mornings and pleasantly warm highs through much of the week ahead.

