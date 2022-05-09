Advertisement

Rooms With A Purpose needs volunteers for a special makeover

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With A Purpose is a non-profit in Panama City that creates bedroom makeovers for children facing life-challenging illnesses.

Since their start in 2018, they wanted to give these kids and their families something to put a smile on their faces.

“To be able to impact a child’s life in a positive way, is such an amazing blessing to be a part of,” Sherry Melton, Director of Rooms With A Purpose, said.

Now, they are asking for the public’s help to make a lasting effect on these kids.

Saturday, May 14, Rooms With A Purpose is recreating a day care for children with special needs.

Volunteers are needed to help with painting inside the rooms.

To get more information on how you can help this weekend or with future makeovers, you can visit their Facebook page or contact Sherry Melton at 850-257-3416.

