State series brackets released for high school baseball and softball

High School Baseball Matchups:

1A Region Semifinals (all games May 10th at 7 p.m.)

Jay at Holmes

Franklin at Chipley

Bozeman at Port St. Joe

4A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 11th at 7 p.m.)

South Walton at Bishop kenny

Wakulla at Arnold

5A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 10th at 7 p.m.)

Mosley at Stanton

High School Softball Matchups:

1A Region Semifinals (all games May 12th at 7 p.m.)

Paxton at Holmes

Franklin at Wewahitchka

Liberty at Sneads

3A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 11th at 7 p.m.)

FSUHS at North Bay Haven

Marianna at Providence School

