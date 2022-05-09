State series brackets released for high school baseball and softball
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball Matchups:
1A Region Semifinals (all games May 10th at 7 p.m.)
Jay at Holmes
Franklin at Chipley
Bozeman at Port St. Joe
4A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 11th at 7 p.m.)
South Walton at Bishop kenny
Wakulla at Arnold
5A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 10th at 7 p.m.)
Mosley at Stanton
High School Softball Matchups:
1A Region Semifinals (all games May 12th at 7 p.m.)
Paxton at Holmes
Franklin at Wewahitchka
Liberty at Sneads
3A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 11th at 7 p.m.)
FSUHS at North Bay Haven
Marianna at Providence School
