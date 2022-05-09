Advertisement

State series brackets released for high school baseball and softball

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball Matchups:

1A Region Semifinals (all games May 10th at 7 p.m.)

Jay at Holmes

Franklin at Chipley

Bozeman at Port St. Joe

4A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 11th at 7 p.m.)

South Walton at Bishop kenny

Wakulla at Arnold

5A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 10th at 7 p.m.)

Mosley at Stanton

High School Softball Matchups:

1A Region Semifinals (all games May 12th at 7 p.m.)

Paxton at Holmes

Franklin at Wewahitchka

Liberty at Sneads

3A Region Quarterfinals (all games May 11th at 7 p.m.)

FSUHS at North Bay Haven

Marianna at Providence School

For full brackets, click here.

