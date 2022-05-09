Tourists share what their Mom means to them

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mother nature treated moms well in Panama City Beach on Sunday.

Good weather meant many people flocked to the beach.

Some folks there had a lot to say about their biggest support system in life.

“She’s been my best friend, she’s been my biggest cheerleader, she’s been my biggest support,” tourist Taunee Martina Gibbs said. “She’s seen me through the most difficult, emotional times in my life. She’s seen me through the happiest time in my life and she’s just always there. She’s that kind of mom who’s a mom to everyone.”

Gibbs said her mother has always gone above and beyond for her.

“I don’t think she ever made a whole lot of money, but I never saw a day without food,” Gibbs said. “I always had the clothes I wanted to wear.”

She said her mom is a single parent who raised her with very little help. So when asked to talk about her mom, she jumped at the opportunity.

“She means everything to me,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs wasn’t the only one to speak highly of her mom.

“She’s more like a best friend than a mom to me because she works so hard on everything that she does,” tourist Gracie Clawson said.

Clawson said she has six other siblings and wasn’t sure what to say when asked how her mom juggles everything.

“I don’t know,” Clawson said. “She must have more nerves than I do.”

The positive comments continued to roll in from others, too.

“My mom means everything to me because I haven’t seen her in the past two years,” tourist Nathan Ethier said. “I’ve missed the past few Mother’s Days with her so it’s good to be back with her. She’s just done a lot for me.”

Let’s hope all moms out there were celebrated on their special day.

