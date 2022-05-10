David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Gordon McKinney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm has now been sentenced.

David Donaldson will spend life in prison for second-degree murder and serve an additional consecutive five years for aggravated assault.

Donaldson was found guilty of shooting and killing Gordon McKinney, 55, in 2020 at a shopping plaza on 23rd Street.

McKinney’s daughter, Cortney, spoke at Tuesday morning’s sentencing about the man that her father was.

“My dad was amazingly supportive,” Cortney McKinney said. “He and my mom are the reason I am who I am today. My dad gave me constant positive reinforcement. He told me and showed me my entire life that I was loved.”

McKinney was from Illinois and was in Panama City working on the construction of that shopping plaza.

