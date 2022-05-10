Advertisement

David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Gordon McKinney

David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gordon McKinney.
David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gordon McKinney.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm has now been sentenced.

David Donaldson will spend life in prison for second-degree murder and serve an additional consecutive five years for aggravated assault.

Donaldson was found guilty of shooting and killing Gordon McKinney, 55, in 2020 at a shopping plaza on 23rd Street.

McKinney’s daughter, Cortney, spoke at Tuesday morning’s sentencing about the man that her father was.

“My dad was amazingly supportive,” Cortney McKinney said. “He and my mom are the reason I am who I am today. My dad gave me constant positive reinforcement. He told me and showed me my entire life that I was loved.”

McKinney was from Illinois and was in Panama City working on the construction of that shopping plaza.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Firefighter Classes at GCSC interview
We take our weekly look back in time with local video historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday 5/10
Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under “mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Chipley set to host Franklin Tuesday
Chipley set to host Franklin Tuesday