Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested after attacking people at zoo

A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a zoo and attacked people.
A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a zoo and attacked people.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a zoo and attacked people.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call at ZooWorld in Panama City Beach Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say employees reported a man acting erratically at the zoo. They told deputies he had assaulted two people at the zoo and three employees. Employees were keeping other people away from him while waiting on deputies.

Deputies say when they got there, Michael Jerome Brown was screaming threats to anyone around him. Employees say Brown had broken into the zoo and then assaulted the patrons. Employees say they were assaulted by Brown, then they backed away from him and kept him away from other people at the park, including a busload of children.

We’re told when deputies engaged Brown, he fought two of them, threatening to hurt others as well as making unintelligible sounds.

Brown was arrested and taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. He is charged with five counts of battery, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, resisting without violence, disorderly conduct, and trespass after warning.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

After a two year hiatus, the Beach Care Services Duck Races are back!
The Duck Races are back!
The Panama City Commissioners met today at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City.
Panama City Commissioners approve police chief, city manager, and mayor emergency power
Firefighter and EMT classes are available at GCSC.
Firefighter and E.M.T. classes at GCSC
We take our weekly look back in time with local video historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday!