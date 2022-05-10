The Duck Races are back!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a two year hiatus, the Beach Care Services Duck Races are back in Panama City Beach.

The race brings the local community together for a quacking good time. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the race taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Teams will get in the pool and race with a large inflatable duck to crown a champion.

This year there will also be a live auction and even a raffle where one lucky person will receive $1,000.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the gate.

Your very own News Channel 7 will have a team competing in the event.

Come out and cheer on your favorite duck at the Duck Races. On your Ducks, get set, Quack!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.