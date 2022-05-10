Advertisement

Firefighter and E.M.T. classes at GCSC

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to help others by becoming a firefighter or emergency medical technician? Well, here is your chance!

There are openings for upcoming classes at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Kevin Granberg, the Coordinator of Fire Safety at GCSC, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about the classes.

Granberg said the courses are open to anyone who is interested, but spaces are limited.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

We take our weekly look back in time with local video historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday!
Firefighter Classes at GCSC interview
We take our weekly look back in time with local video historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday 5/10
David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gordon McKinney.
David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Gordon McKinney