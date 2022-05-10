Governor Stone restoration project to be housed at former St. Andrew School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners approved the lease of the St. Andrew School Pavilion for the Governor Stone Rebuilding Project.

Governor Stone is a 145-year-old sailing schooner and is the last of its kind in the Gulf Coast waters.

FEMA approved about a $1.5 million grant that required Friends of Governor Stone to raise $150,000 for the project.

Now, with the approved lease by city commissioners, the rebuild is underway. Governor Stone is expected to be finished in the fall of 2023, just in time for its 146th birthday.

