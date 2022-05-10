Holmes and Chipley among the area teams set to begin playoffs at home Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Several area high school baseball teams are getting set for round one State playoff games Tuesday. Count Holmes and Chipley among those who will be hosting their games.

Coach Jeromy Powell and his Blue Devils, hoping for a return trip to Fort Myers, they made it to the 1A State Semifinal last May. That return trip requires two wins this week in the region semi’s and and finals.

Holmes the 1A-2 district champ, thanks to last Thursday’s 11-1 win over Freeport in the title game. That has the Devils at 20-7, and set to host an 11-10 Jay team Tuesday. The Royals the runner up in district one. I spoke with coach Powell Tuesday afternoon about his team’s readiness for anther postseason run!

”You know we’ve still got a good group of kids.” coach Powell told me. “We’ve got some good seniors that’s leading this bunch. And they’re probably some of the better, I don’t want to use the word athletes, but just some of the better kids that I’ve coached in a long time. And I’ve told them after a few different games that we’ve played, that they’re winners. They’ve done a good job of coming back from behind in some games. We’ve dropped a couple of games that we dropped, that we felt we shouldn’t have dropped. But at the same time and come back the next day and prove me wrong when I’ve kind of given them the coach talk in the locker room, you know? "

The coach says the experience of making it to, and playing in Fort Myers, despite losing to Chipley in the State Semifinal last year, is valuable for his guys.

“There’s only two or three that didn’t make the trip last year.” Powell said. “So they know what it’s about. They know what the expectations are. And you know I feel good about that. You know they’re not going into some unknown territory. They’ve been down this road before and they know what it takes to get to where we need to be.” That home game with Jay Tuesday set for 7 o’clock.

As for coach Andy Compton and his Chipley Tigers, they would love to make a return trip to Fort Myers again this May. And they have put themselves in a position now to try and make a return trip to Fort Myers. Chipley winning the 1A-3 district title last Thursday over Cottondale. That taking them to 16-10 on the season and into the home playoff opener with the 18-6 Seahawks. “Early on in the year we kind of struggled a little bit,” coach Compton said. “And played a really tough schedule this year. But as of late, I think we’ve won ten out of our last twelve. We started to play pretty well down the stretch. We pitched good all year, we struggled at the plate a bit early. But right now I think we’re playing OK.”

The Tigers game with Franklin Tuesday also set for 7. Two other 1A games are set for Tuesday night, Bozeman plays at Port St. Joe and Paxton plays at Northview. The 1A teams need four straight wins to claim a state title.

