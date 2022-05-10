Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and dry weather this week
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the 50s inland w/60s at the coast. On Tuesday skies will remain sunny with a nice E/NE wind. Highs will reach the mid 80s. The sea breeze will kick up in the afternoon and increase the humidity a bit. The forecast remains warm and dry this weekend with tolerable humidity thanks to a NE flow. Small rain chances return to the panhandle by the end of the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

