Mosley working through spring, looking to build on momentum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Most area teams hit their third week of spring work. That includes the Mosley Dolphins, who are looking to capitalize on a very good first season under head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon. Mosley 9-1 through the regular season, then went on to win a couple of playoff games before their season ended at Pine Forest in the region final. So the enthusiasm is pretty high for the large group of players who are out there working this spring. Coach Whiddon having to replace some 22 seniors, so a lot of key jobs up for grabs. In steps a new group of seniors, 25 strong, the coach says, to fill those roles. And so far, so good he says. ”Spring practice is going really good. There’s a lot of excitement just from last year. The guys are really motivated. We’ve had a lot of energy, a lot of energy through this first two weeks. Our execution could probably be a little bit better, but that’s probably most teams right now. And we’re working through that and we’re very pleased with where we are as a football team.”

Coach Whiddon says they are looking to replace several starters, including 8 on defense, who all moved on as part of a class of 22 seniors. This spring there are 25 seniors to be who appear poised to step up in a big way.

“You know we’ve got a good senior class. And those guys got to see what it was like as juniors. And you know I think our leaders, where we’re at from a leadership point this year, is kind of way ahead of where we were last year. We’re definitely not perfect, but something that we’re continuing to build on. And I think those guys have done a really good job in the offseason. So far they’re doing a good job here in the spring. And hopefully they’ll continue to do that into the summer and into the fall.”

Whiddon goes on to say adding to all the enthusiasm and intensity of these spring workouts, is a steady stream of college coaches coming in to watch the Dolphins

“Another new element this year, we’ve had college coaches, almost at every practice this spring. So whenever the kids get a chance to perform in front of college coaches, it definitely takes up the intensity level at practice. So that’s been really good and exciting to see for our football program. But yeah the kids are excited, as we’re excited as coaches. And just looking to continue to have a good spring practice.”

Mosley wraps up spring with a game at Florida High Thursday the 19th.

