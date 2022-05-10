Advertisement

Panama City Commissioners approve police chief, city manager, and mayor emergency power

The Panama City Commissioners met today at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City.
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Commissioners met Tuesday at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City.

Commissioners approved Ordinance 3060 for Emergency Declarations and Nuisances.

Ordinance 3060 for Emergency Declarations and Nuisances gives the Panama City Chief of Police, City Manager, and Mayor power to prevent massive crowd chaos, such as what happened during spring break.

“This ordinance provides us with a tool to immediately address that event that is taking place,” Panama City Chief of Police Mark Smith said. “So that we can protect the citizens and the property here inside of our community.”

This is different than a state of emergency power which would shut down large sections of areas in the city. Ordinance 3060 will only shut down specific violators of the ordinance.

