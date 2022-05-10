Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll keep these clear skies going all day, so plenty of sunshine comes your way today!

Temperatures are very pleasant out the door this morning. With the clear skies and dry air now in place, we’ve been able to cool down into the 50s away from the beaches, low 60s on the sandy shore. We’ll keep quite a bit of comfort in place for the morning drive today. So roll down the windows on the way in and soak up the natural a/c!

We’ll still warm up decently in the sunshine today. Highs manage to reach the low to mid 80s by 3pm. But it should be a very tolerable heat as the humidity remains low today.

We’ll keep this drier air mass in place for much of the week ahead thanks to a favorable setup on the Eastern U.S. A low pressure system will wander the Western Atlantic through this period helping to draw in a northeasterly flow down the Eastern U.S. An area of high pressure over the Mississippi River Valley producing clockwise winds also helps to foster this north to northeasterly flow down the Eastern Seaboard to help draw in drier air all the way down into North Florida.

Eventually the low wanders close to the East Coast of Florida by the end of the week and will try to stir up a couple stray showers for Friday and Saturday. But with the drier air still in place, we’ll be hard pressed to find much more than an isolated shower or two in the afternoons of the weekend over all of NWFL. It’ll be a less than 10% chance for a lucky weather-lotto winning shower.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with warm but less humid highs in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has more of the same for the rest of the week!

