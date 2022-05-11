Advertisement

17 local students receive scholarships during BBIA Presentation

On Monday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis helped the Bay Building Industries Association award scholarships to 17 deserving students.(Stacy Watson/ Bay Building Industries Association - BBIA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis helped the Bay Building Industries Association award scholarships to 17 deserving students.

During his visit, he discussed current affairs in the state of Florida related to the construction industry.

The $1,000 scholarships were given to students pursuing careers in construction.

  • Our BBIA Scholarship program is funded by a portion of the proceeds from the sale of our “Scholarship Home” that we build each year and promote during the Great American Parade of Homes. It’s because of the donations, discounts, and labor from our membership, that BBIA is able to continue to award scholarships.
  • For many years, BBIA has awarded scholarships to deserving students seeking to further their education.
  • Since 2015, we have awarded $119,000 in scholarships including this year’s contribution to 17 students in the amount of $1,000 each for a total of $17,000.
  • BBIA also has a $30,000 endowed scholarship at Gulf Coast State College.
  • The Construction Academies at Rutherford & J.R. Arnold High School, our Endowed Scholarship, and our pledge to award scholarships to students furthering their education show BBIA’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The event was held at Captain Anderson’s Event Center.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Kimberly Nix with Haney Technical College, were also in attendance.

