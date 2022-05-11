Advertisement

Bay County Deputy works to create positive relationships between kids and law enforcement

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Deputy Casey Melton went to the Strong Way Solutions Youth Center in Panama City on Tuesday, to teach children and teens about law enforcement. The event, called ‘Chop it Up Police & Youth Strategies’ was aimed at teaching kids to not be afraid of police.

“We did not get into this job to promote violence or to be the bad guys,” Deputy Casey Melton said.

Deputy Melton believes teaching kids at a young age will help their future. She answered questions and told children to simply follow the rules to ensure a safe community.

“If you have an encounter with a law enforcement officer, just do as your asked.”

Community Activist Chandler Strong said this event was planned to teach kids about safety.

“This can actually save kids lives, by building relationships,” Strong said.

The youth center aims to help children of all ages break barriers and negative choices. They provide various programs including tutoring, mentor sessions, and development activities.

