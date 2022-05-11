Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last week, Bay District School officials and District Police were investigating what they said was “potentially obscene” and “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on a bus Thursday morning. It was said this behavior was recorded on a cell phone by another student.

Last Thursday, Deane Bozeman School Principal Ivan Beach sent an original email to parents about the incident on one of their buses, saying:

“This {Thursday} morning, two students from another school were engaged in completely inappropriate behavior on one of our buses and that activity was captured on a cellphone video by one of our students. This video contains images that are potentially obscene and are completely inappropriate. To ensure there are no further repercussions from this situation, I need all of you to talk with your students as soon as possible about appropriate behavior at school and on the bus. Additionally, please check the devices used by your children to ensure this video does not exist on any of those devices. Any students caught possessing, or transmitting, this video could face serious school-based and legal consequences due to the nature of the images. If you do find the video, please immediately delete it from the device. Thank you, in advance, for your prompt assistance with this serious matter and your continued support.”

At that time, administration wouldn’t go into detail about what exactly happened.

Wednesday, Beach sent out a new email saying the investigation has been closed and the “initial concerns are determined to be unfounded.”

The district’s Public Information Officer Sharon Michalik explains “unfounded” as they “were not able to corroborate the initial claims.”

The email notes “that the situation did not unfold as previously reported.”

NewsChannel 7 requested an incident report again from the school’s police, but we’re told there isn’t one.

We also asked Michalik if there was even any video at all, she said they “have no comment other than what the principal sent out.”

Beach’s email continues to say, “I know that notification was alarming to many parents because we all expect our students to behave appropriately on our buses and at school. We will always try to communicate with you as transparently as possible which is why we alerted you to the possible situation last week.”

Beach said it’s a privilege to partner with you for your child’s education.

Wednesday, NewsChannel 7 reached out to Michalik to ask if any district official or Beach would like to comment on the conclusion of the investigation. Michalik told us, “No, thank you.”

According to protocols, all interviews with principals and district employees have to be approved through Michalik.

However, Michalik said, “We communicate with our parents as quickly and as transparently as possible with the understanding that some situations are fluid and may change. When there are changes to a situation, we make updates in order to keep our parents as informed as possible.”

Beach’s full email from Wednesday said:

“Last week we made you aware of an allegation of inappropriate behavior on one of our school buses. I know that notification was alarming to many parents because we all expect our students to behave appropriately on our buses and at school. I am pleased to let you know today that the investigation into that incident has closed and the initial concerns are determined to be unfounded. We will always try to communicate with you as transparently as possible which is why we alerted you to the possible situation last week. Hopefully, our local news media will update the original story to note that the situation did not unfold as previously reported. Thank you for your continued support and encouragement … your kind comments are always appreciated and it’s truly a privilege to partner with you for your child’s education.”

