Advertisement

‘It’s an $800 tip!’: Pizza server gets slice of kindness with generous tip from customers

A server at a Rhode Island pizza shop said a generous tip left her happy and surprised. (Source: WJAR, JENNIFER VERNANCIO, CNN)
By Sam Read
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island pizza shop server got served a surprise slice of kindness from some generous customers.

Since 1968, the Big Cheese Pub has been a customer favorite for things like handmade pizza and super subs.

The staff said they are also extremely close.

“We are just a big family. We tried to all look out for one another and do what’s best,” manager Kim Tierney said.

Waitress Jennifer Venancio, who’s a single mom of a 3-year-old, said this is a reason she is able to make it work.

“The Big Cheese works with us no matter what. Especially with my schedule,” Venancio said.

Last week, she said her Wednesday was a little rough, but it ended up being a great day.

“My first table was a super nice gentleman with his wife,” Venancio said. “The gentleman looked over his shoulder. He said, ‘Goodbye, have a nice day.’”

And after taking the bill from the table, she couldn’t believe what was written on the tip line.

“Jen told me someone left her a $600 tip. And I pulled the paper out, I said, ‘Well, I have better news for you, it’s not $600… it’s an $800 tip!’” Tierney said.

Venancio said she plans to pay bills and get her child a toy police vehicle. She also said she never got the couple’s name or any information, but their kindness melted her heart.

“Thank you, the money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what,” Venancio said.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Rain chances return to the area by Friday
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's...
An Alzheimer’s Disease study is seeking participants over 60 years old with mild symptoms
Rain chances return to the area by Friday
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Dozens of planes are taking off at Tyndall Air Force Base for the second Checkered Flag event...
Second Checkered Flag Day of the fiscal year taking place at Tyndall Air Force Base