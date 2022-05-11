Jackson Co. Commissioners deny liquor store proposal after residents speak out

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s meeting, Jackson County Commissioners voted to deny a local business owner’s proposal to build a liquor and convenience store in the area of State Road 71 and Peacock Bridge Road.

Some residents spoke out against the proposal at the meeting.

“I moved here from Baltimore, Maryland,” Janice Dubois said. “[It is] quite a difference, I fell in love with it. We love the area, we love the quiet.”

Some were concerned about a proposal from local business owner Shilpan Dilal that will open up a liquor store in their community.

“The proposal was to build a building and bring a quote ‘liquor store/convenience store’ to that location,” Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Jim Peacock said.

Officials said the store would be at the intersection of Peacock Bridge Road and State Road 71, but some of the people who live in the area said they’re opposed to the idea. Many of those residents attended Tuesday’s commission meeting to air their grievances.

“I’m asking the commission to hear the voices of the community, that we are adamantly against the convenience and liquor store,” Reuben Vontrater said.

“A liquor store...it’s not right, it’s not the way,” Toro Duncan said.

Many of their concerns revolved around the lights from the store and customers shining headlights into neighboring homes. Even still, a few residents spoke in favor of the new store.

“You can’t stand in the way all the time of business, you know, and putting in a baitshop and all, too would be a boom right there at Peacock Bridge,” one resident said.

After all the residents had their turns to speak, the commissioners voted not to allow the liquor store to be built at this time. However, we’re told Dilal can bring a new proposition to the commissioners if and when he is ready.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Dilal for an interview, but he declined our offer.

