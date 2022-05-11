Advertisement

The Jeeps are coming

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you happen to see an influx of Jeeps this weekend, don’t worry.

“So far we are expecting about 3,000 Jeeps and 10,000 Jeepers,” Andrea Hess, marketing and social media coordinator for Jeep Jam, said. “There’s going to be quite a few of those on the road, so don’t be alarmed.”

The 7th annual Jeep Jam is back at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

Jeep Jam promises to offer many fun events.

“We have live music going on both Friday and Saturday,” Hess said. “We have a day at the beach. We have Jeep poker run. We have our glow-off party. Now that’s actually taking part at Aaron Bessant Park, but it’s music, light show, and Jeeps.”

The best event may just be a big Jeep obstacle course taking place Thursday night.

“This obstacle course is open, the Jeepers that have registered for Florida Jeep Jam,” Hess said. “They build this custom every year. It’s so cool.”

Jeepers can still register for this event, if they want to join in on the party.

The event began setting up early this week and will last until Saturday.

For more information, please visit the Florida Jeep Jam website.

