Lynn Haven commissioners will vote to update city’s animal ordinance

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all love dogs, but dealing with them in large public gatherings can be ‘ruff.’

That’s why Lynn Haven commissioners worked to change the city’s code of ordinances regarding animals at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new rules include changing dog leash length from four feet to six feet at city events.

They said the added length will allow dogs to have more leeway while still being in control of their owners.

Commissioners also said voluntarily registering and micro-chipping your pet will allow animal control to find it more easily.

City Manager Vickie Gainer said they want to ensure the city is handling violent dogs appropriately, too.

“It was already something we had in place, but just in dealing with different situations where dogs have become dangerous or dogs have gotten out,” Gainer said. “Dogs have killed other animals. We’ve dealt with that. We’ve seen that in the past.”

Commissioners plan to vote on the ordinance at the next meeting on May 24.

