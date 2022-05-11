Advertisement

Mosley set to name Derrio Green new boys basketball coach

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Newschannel 7 Sports has learned Mosley is set to announce the hiring of Derrio Green as the school’s next boys basketball coach, with the official announcement likely to come Wednesday. Green is a 2007 Mosley graduate who was a star basketball player for the Dolphins. He went on to play at Gulf Coast and then at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, where he averaged 13 points a game for two seasons. He graduated Charlotte with a math degree. Green got into coaching just last year, moving from banking to teaching and becoming an assistant coach at Arnold. That’s him in the blue shirt on the Arnold bench. We’ve learned from sources close to the situation Mosley was set to hire Chris Wade a coach out of Georgia, but couldn’t offer him service time he’d accumulated in Georgia, so he walked away. Having Green step in is big for Mosley and the players within that program. Again we expect some announcement Wednesday. Green will replace Darin Ford who quit after one season guiding the program.

