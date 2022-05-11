New money incentive offered for teachers to work at Oscar Patterson Academy

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy is looking to hire teachers and administration ahead of its opening next school year, with a new incentive that could mean more money in your pocket.

Tuesday, Bay District School board members approved a $2,500 sign-on bonus for teachers and administration who agree to work at Oscar Patterson. Officials said teachers can be straight out of college, new, or veteran teachers to the district. Officials said Oscar Patterson not having had the best success rate in the past has made the hiring process difficult. That’s why they said this money incentive is important to bring in more hires.

“A lot of people have a difficult time wanting to come to work there. But I want to say, we’re going in a new direction. We’re headed forward with esteemed focus to try and build children’s vocabulary and academic success. So, we’re really looking for people who want to join our team and get on board with that,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said.

Officials said the $2,500 will be received in teachers’ paychecks over a period of time. They add there will also be an opportunity for that same bonus if teachers work two years at Oscar Patterson.

