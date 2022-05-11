Advertisement

New money incentive offered for teachers to work at Oscar Patterson Academy

Oscar Patterson Academy is looking to hire teachers and administration ahead of its opening...
Oscar Patterson Academy is looking to hire teachers and administration ahead of its opening next school year, with a new incentive that could mean more money in your pocket.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy is looking to hire teachers and administration ahead of its opening next school year, with a new incentive that could mean more money in your pocket.

Tuesday, Bay District School board members approved a $2,500 sign-on bonus for teachers and administration who agree to work at Oscar Patterson. Officials said teachers can be straight out of college, new, or veteran teachers to the district. Officials said Oscar Patterson not having had the best success rate in the past has made the hiring process difficult. That’s why they said this money incentive is important to bring in more hires.

“A lot of people have a difficult time wanting to come to work there. But I want to say, we’re going in a new direction. We’re headed forward with esteemed focus to try and build children’s vocabulary and academic success. So, we’re really looking for people who want to join our team and get on board with that,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said.

Officials said the $2,500 will be received in teachers’ paychecks over a period of time. They add there will also be an opportunity for that same bonus if teachers work two years at Oscar Patterson.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

High School Baseball Scores
Baseball Playoff Scores
It's been almost two weeks since a fire burned a Youngstown family's home to the ground, the...
Local first responder saves late family member’s ashes from house fire
Mosley ready to name 2007 grad as next boys basketball coach
Mosley set to hire Derrio Green as next boys hoops coach
We all love dogs, but dealing with them in large public gatherings can be ‘ruff.’ That’s why...
Lynn Haven commissioners will vote to update city’s animal ordinance