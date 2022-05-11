Panama City man tries to run from police, crashes car

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police officers Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Police say they saw Ulrick Bradley, 21, commit a traffic offense around 12:30 p.m. near Beach Drive.

Before officers turned on their lights to pull him over, they say Bradley turned west on Beach Drive and sped up. According to officers, the car then crashed at the intersection of Beach Drive and Frankford Avenue.

Bradley then tried to run away but he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Officials say when they searched Bradley’s car they discovered more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon.

Bradley faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving.

