Advertisement

Panama City man tries to run from police, crashes car

A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police...
A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police officers Wednesday afternoon.(WAFF)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police officers Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Police say they saw Ulrick Bradley, 21, commit a traffic offense around 12:30 p.m. near Beach Drive.

Before officers turned on their lights to pull him over, they say Bradley turned west on Beach Drive and sped up. According to officers, the car then crashed at the intersection of Beach Drive and Frankford Avenue.

Bradley then tried to run away but he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Officials say when they searched Bradley’s car they discovered more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon.

Bradley faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base
The Toy Box Gentleman’s Club in Panama City is almost unrecognizable after the demolition...
Toy Box Gentleman’s Club torn down to make room for new growth
Second Checkered Flag event of the fiscal year, held at Tyndall Air Force Base.
Second Checkered Flag Day of the fiscal year taking place at Tyndall Air Force Base
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
Florida Department of Environmental Protection investigating runoff into Lake Powell