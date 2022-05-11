Advertisement

Second Checkered Flag Day of the fiscal year taking place at Tyndall Air Force Base

Second Checkered Flag event of the fiscal year, held at Tyndall Air Force Base.
Second Checkered Flag event of the fiscal year, held at Tyndall Air Force Base.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of planes are taking off at Tyndall Air Force Base for the second Checkered Flag event of 2022. It first took departure on Monday and will run through May 20th.

Tyndall officials said more than 1,000 airmen and sailors came to the event from around the world. This is one of the largest air-to-air exercises in the Department of Defense. The exercises aim to improve readiness for pilots and crews while giving them experience with different aircrafts.

Checkered Flag Director Mark Hayes said the airspace at the base is 250 miles long.

“We can do realistic tactics like we would actually employ in the real world, we don’t have to pretend about the distances,” Hayes said.

Tyndall officials said the aerial exercise is designed to integrate fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and capabilities. They said the exercise supports the Immediate Response Force - a worldwide, rapid response team that combats anything unforeseen.

“These are the forces that are on call six months to respond to anything in the world that the Department of Defense feels like we need to for national defense,” Hayes said.

The Checkered Flag Event is also involved with the Weapons System Evaluation Program, which allows the pilots to practice shooting missiles.

Tyndall officials said this airspace is one of the few ranges in the country capable of supporting large-scale air combat training.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

The Toy Box Gentleman’s Club in Panama City is almost unrecognizable after the demolition...
Toy Box Gentleman’s Club torn down to make room for new growth
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
Florida Department of Environmental Protection investigating runoff into Lake Powell
Duck Race 2022!
NewsChannel 7's Katie Bente was in Panama City Wednesday morning to learn why the building of...
Toy Box Gentlemen's Club Demolished