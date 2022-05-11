PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is a shining star at Hiland Park Elementary School.

Savannah Belser is in second grade. She is also a competitive cheerleader at Ace Cheer Company. The team travels all over the south to compete and while that takes up most of her time, Savannah still maintains the grades to be on the honor roll.

She enjoys all subjects but she does have a favorite.

“Mostly science, I like making stuff and I love learning,” Savannah said.

Savannah said she really enjoys science experiments that involve cookies and her favorite is Oreos.

