This week’s Student Athlete of the Week is making waves at Mosley

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s student athlete of the week is truly “making waves” at Mosley High School on the baseball diamond and in the classroom.

Mosley’s Tyler Wave is a key player for the Dolphin baseball team with 19 RBI this season, and four homers. The senior is also hitting it out of the park in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.

After high school, Tyler will be playing for Gulf Coast, but his grades have played a major role in the recruiting process.

“They hear that you’re good, then they obviously want to jump on you, and give you a scholarship to play as you can be a good player on and off the field,” Tyler said.

When he’s not on the diamond or studying, Tyler spends his time cheering on his classmates.

“He supports all the different sports. All the kids love Tyler Wave. He’s best friends with all different types of people around the school here. Everybody gets along with him really well. He’s a great kid,” Mosley Baseball Coach Jon Hudson said.

When Tyler starts at Gulf Coast, he plans on studying construction management and engineering.

