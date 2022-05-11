Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and dry weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry rest of the week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will remain clear and lows will fall into the 50s inland w/lows near 60 at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the 80s area wide. Low to mid 80s at the coast w/mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The forecast remains warm, sunny, and dry through Friday. Over the weekend the humidity and moisture might increase enough to add 20% rain chances to the forecast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has a great forecast for us today!
Tuesday Forecast
Warm and dry weather continues this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's a beautiful day in NWFL.
Monday Forecast
SUNDAY
Weekend Forecast