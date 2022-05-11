Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry rest of the week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will remain clear and lows will fall into the 50s inland w/lows near 60 at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the 80s area wide. Low to mid 80s at the coast w/mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The forecast remains warm, sunny, and dry through Friday. Over the weekend the humidity and moisture might increase enough to add 20% rain chances to the forecast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

