Advertisement

Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and two others injured in a two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. near Pinetree Rd. in Panama City.

Officials say two elderly women were killed and a child in the same car was transported to the hospital after another vehicle rear ended their vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle is an adult male, he was injured after the car caught fire and was sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Bay County Deputy Casey Melton went to the Strong Way Solutions Youth Center in Panama City on...
Bay County Deputy teaches children to not be afraid of law enforcement
Florida Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and two others injured in a two vehicle...
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
A Bay County fire fighter saved one family’s most prized possession—the last piece they have of...
Local first responder saves ashes from fire
Tobacco Free Florida
Tobacco Free Florida
2022 Duck Races
2022 Duck Races