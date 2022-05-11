Wear it Wednesday styled by Morning Essence Boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warm weather means it is time to break out the summer clothes. This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured a boutique offering feminine and flattering clothing options perfect for the season.

Lan and Lelani Nguyen with Morning Essence Boutique joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to talk about summer fashion.

Lan, the owner of Morning Essence, said the boutique offers outfits that will make everyone feel great in any season of life.

Lan and Lelani styled Sam in a sage ruffle-sleeved blouse with a tie back. It was paired with beige linen pants. The outfit was completed with a silver starfish necklace and silver earrings from Bohemian Beach Jewelry.

Lan and Lelani styled Jessica in a floral romper. The romper had three-quarter sleeves and a ruched waistline. The outfit was completed with silver jewelry also provided by Bohemian Beach Jewelry.

To hear more from the ladies of Morning Essence Boutique, you can watch the full segment attached.

