Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Once again we’ll be full of blue sky and sunshine today.

Temperatures are starting out pleasantly cool with most getting the day started in the 50s, near 60 on the beaches. It’s a very comfortable morning as well as our less humid air mass remains in place. Eventually this dry air will warm up to be quite toasty in the afternoon for some today.

Average highs for this time of year fall around 84 or 85 degrees. We’ll be just about spot on average down along the coast, largely thanks to the nearness of the relatively cooler Gulf and Bay waters in the 70s. Just a few miles away from those bodies of water, temperatures will cruise into the upper 80s this afternoon! Thankfully, it’s a dry hot thanks to the low humidity.

The good news is we’ll keep the humidity down for the rest of the work week. However, it moisture will gradually increase over the weekend and into next week.

A low pressure system will wander the Western Atlantic through this period helping to draw in a northeasterly flow down the Eastern U.S. An area of high pressure over the Mississippi River Valley producing clockwise winds also helps to foster this north to northeasterly flow down the Eastern Seaboard to help draw in drier air all the way down into North Florida.

Eventually the low wanders close to the Southeast Coast of FL, GA, and SC by the end of the week and will try to stir up a couple stray showers for Friday and Saturday. With the drier air still in place, we’ll be hard pressed to find much more than an isolated shower or two in the afternoons of the weekend over all of NWFL. It’ll be a 10-20% chance for an afternoon passing shower.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with warm but less humid highs in the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has another gorgeous day in store for tomorrow and Friday!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.