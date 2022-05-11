WJHG-TV takes home People’s Choice Award at 2022 Duck Races

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a sight that has not been seen in two years, grown adults racing around a pool on inflatable ducks!

Duck riders were back in the water at Laketown Wharf Tuesday night after the Annual Duck Race took a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

The NewsChannel 7 Today team represented WJHG-TV in the relay. Even though they didn’t win the race they did come home with the People’s Choice Award, beating out 15 other teams.

WJHG-TV Team with People's Choice Award. (WJHG/WECP)

The money raised at the Duck Race helps local non-profit Beach Care Services provide emergency funding to those needing assistance with things like rent, food, and clothing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.