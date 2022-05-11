WJHG-TV takes home People’s Choice Award at 2022 Duck Races
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a sight that has not been seen in two years, grown adults racing around a pool on inflatable ducks!
Duck riders were back in the water at Laketown Wharf Tuesday night after the Annual Duck Race took a two-year hiatus because of COVID.
The NewsChannel 7 Today team represented WJHG-TV in the relay. Even though they didn’t win the race they did come home with the People’s Choice Award, beating out 15 other teams.
The money raised at the Duck Race helps local non-profit Beach Care Services provide emergency funding to those needing assistance with things like rent, food, and clothing.
