Golden Apple Award Winner: Karen Ledet

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner has been teaching since 1998. Now, she spends her time teaching fifth graders at Vernon Elementary School.

Karen Ledet teaches all fifth grade subjects at Vernon Elementary. However, she’s taught other grades and subjects in the past.

Ledet said she enjoys using Avid strategies for success to prepare her students for the future, as well as teaching students about different cultures around the world, like her dad taught her.

“I love bringing things they haven’t seen before from other cultures or other countries,” Ledet said. “I bring food samples so they get to taste things, sometimes I’ve even ordered things online from overseas.”

Ledet said she enjoys spending time with her husband when she isn’t teaching or preparing to teach.

